Near West Side Shooting: 2 teens in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens are fighting for their lives after they were shot in the Near West Side.
Just after 6 p.m., the teens were getting into a car near Maypole Avenue and Wood Street, when someone approached and fired shots.
A 17-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot in the chest. They were both rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
