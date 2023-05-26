Near West Side Shooting: 2 teens in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens are fighting for their lives after they were shot in the Near West Side.

Just after 6 p.m., the teens were getting into a car near Maypole Avenue and Wood Street, when someone approached and fired shots.

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot in the chest. They were both rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.