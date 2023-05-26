Watch CBS News
Local News

Near West Side Shooting: 2 teens in critical condition

/ CBS Chicago

Near West Side Shooting: 2 teens in critical condition
Near West Side Shooting: 2 teens in critical condition 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens are fighting for their lives after they were shot in the Near West Side. 

Just after 6 p.m., the teens were getting into a car near Maypole Avenue and Wood Street, when someone approached and fired shots. 

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot in the chest. They were both rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 5:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.