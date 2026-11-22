A holiday staple has been put on display at the Art Institute of Chicago.

The museum's 18th-century Neapolitan crèche brings the Nativity story to life with more than 200 hand-painted terracotta figures.

It features all the main characters of the Nativity — the Holy Family of the Baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph; the Three Wise Men; and angels and shepherds.

The display also gives visitors a glimpse of everyday life in 18th-century Naples. It depicts street vendors, a tavern, and a pasture.

The crèche celebrates Naples as it was at the time — a port city with a cosmopolitan culture and people from all walks of life, the Art Institute said.

The crèche also documents how visitors from abroad, non-Christians, and people of color were exoticized, the Art Institute said.

"Though Naples had long been home to people from throughout the Islamic world, here they are shown as foreigners, confined to the biblical scene in the upper register and wearing turbans and billowing trousers that contrast with the rustic Neapolitan garb of the figures below," the Art Institute said.

The Art Institute said combining then-contemporary costumes and scenes from Naples with ancient biblical stories was commonplace in the crèche genre and in European religious art in general since the Renaissance.

"By highlighting the vibrant social fabric of Baroque Naples, the crèche invites viewers to witness the miraculous amid the mundane and to delight in the hustle and bustle of everyday life," the Art Institute said.

Because of the delicate nature of the display, it is only on exhibit through Jan. 4.

It is included with museum admission.