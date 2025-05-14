NBA hopefuls seek to prove they're ready to shine at Draft Combine

The annual NBA Draft Combine is ongoing this week at Wintrust Arena, with NBA hopefuls being put through the paces to prove they're ready to shine at the next level.

It has been a bit of a whirlwind week for these NBA hopefuls, going through the drills and measurements at the Combine and trying to impress teams both on the court and in the interview process.

For Joliet native Jeremiah Fears and Glencoe native Danny Wolf, it is extra special to be doing it all so close to home.

"It's an honor. I mean, I'm 30 minutes from where I grew up. I was here last summer meeting my strength coach, and now I'm wearing all of this NBA Combine drafting gear," said Wolf. "It's any kid's dream to be here."

"It means a lot. I'm back at home where it all started, so really just enjoying the process and enjoying the moment — something I dreamed of for a long time," added Fears.

Fears is a likely top-10 pick, with Wolf hoping to hear his name called later in the first round.

A pair of Illini freshman both have their eyes on being lottery picks. Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both felt their one season playing at Illinois was a good prep for life in the NBA.

"I feel like it helped me a lot," said Riley. "Just seeing the guys, how physical they were and how much stronger they were than me, definitely helped me on the defensive end and on the offensive end."

"I think just being in the U.S. playing that kind of style, game style, focusing on little details," said Jakiucious.

Jakucionis is one of a number of players who could be in play for the Chicago Bulls at No. 12. He said he has not met with the Bulls yet, but he is trying to show teams he can shoot and defend well enough to play at the next level.

"Putting a lot of work in the weight room, just building my strength, building my foot speed for the defensive end, also my shooting," he said.

As these guys all get NBA ready, some of them, like Riley, need to put on weight. Riley admitted it is kind of fun to eat as much as he wants, but he is still careful about what he puts in his body — though he does enjoy fast food from time to time.