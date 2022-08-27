Nayak Farm donating thousands of pounds of corn to local food banks

Nayak Farms donating thousands of pounds of corn to local food banks

Nayak Farms donating thousands of pounds of corn to Illinois food banks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers are gathering today to help, a sweet cause.

Nayak Farms is donating 12 bins of sweet corn to local food banks.

David Nayak runs the organization. He's a Chicago doctor turned farmer who recently bought farmland near Gardner, Illinois in Grundy County to grow corn.

This is their first harvest season. They estimate about 11,000 pounds of corn will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Nayak farms has already donated more than 60,000 pounds of sweet corn to Illinois food banks. They're on pace to donate 250,000 pounds of their corn before this harvest season is over.