Sailor killed in car crash at Naval Station Great Lakes

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A U.S. Navy sailor was killed in a car crash Sunday night at Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago's far northern suburbs.

Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, 28-year-old Makaio Bartley was driving on Ziegemeier Street at Naval Station Great Lakes, when his vehicle collided with a guardrail and crashed into a concrete wall, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police and firefighters responding to the crash found Bartley unresponsive in the vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartley, originally from California, was stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes at the time.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of blunt force injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Great Lakes Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago.

