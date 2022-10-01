Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier.

The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.

One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront.

View the full list of events below:

· Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun sets each evening.

· Slightly Spooky Saturday (Oct. 29. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) - Families can go trick-or-treating at over 30 indoor candy stops and view aerial performances by The Actors Gymnasium. There also will be interactive art spaces, toy making, spider balloons, and a sugar skull painting workshop hosted by Somos Arte Chicago. Families can take part in costume contests and the Dog Costume Contest being held at Harry Caray's. Shop local art for Día de Los Muertos with Lolita's Bodega and enjoy special themed Halloween beverages from local restaurants for purchase as you walk along the Pier.

· Adult-only Halloween experience at The Hallows (Oct. 29 to Sunday Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.) - Located in Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier for ages 21 and up. The ticketed event is a celebration of all things nocturnal. Attendees can enjoy music from celebrity DJs spinning cirque, electronic, and theater music including performances by DJ Drezo, Laidback Luke, and several other local DJs. The immersive experience will also feature actors dressed in theme, glow-in-the-dark body painting, and aerial acrobatics. Guests must have a ticket and a valid ID to enter. Tickets start at $40.00.

More information can be found on the Navy Pier Website.