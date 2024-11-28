Naval recruits get a special Thanksgiving from suburban Chicago school district

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For sailors stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station north of Chicago, this Thanksgiving was a holiday away from home—far from their families.

But one high school in northwest suburban Franklin Park opened its doors for nearly 100 people search for someone to celebrate.

The gathering offered all the traditions of Thanksgiving at home—sweet potatoes, comfort food, and football on TV. But it was at a different scale—with the naval recruits who attended standing at attention.

Many of the naval recruits were away from home for the first time. Leyden Community School District 212 set up phones so people could call and FaceTime.

"This is my first time away from my wife, so it's been a struggle," said cadet Travis Ebert.

The recruits saw their loved ones virtually for the first time in months.

"It's honestly a joy to be able to talk to them today—face-to-face instead of like on the phone, you know?" said Ebert.

Ebert's wife, Kayleigh, was just as pleased to see his face.

"It's crazy. It's exciting. It's different," she said. "You don't realize how much you cherish phone calls until you can't have them for a long time."

The district opened the doors at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park—a tradition started in 2016. Leyden Community School District 212 Supt. Nick Polyak said the staff made sure everyone could make a call—including one young recruit whose family is in Cameroon.

The school district offered up the other comforts of home.

"It's great," said recruit Johnathon Sholl of Delta, Colorado, "especially being away from home as a 19-year-old kid for the first time—to feel that somebody cares, it's really nice."

The recruits also held a friendly competition with musical instruments from the band room, and a chance to break their strict sugar-free training diets.

"It's great to have sugar," said Eliana Gardner of Mandeville, Louisiana. "I mean, I have my sweet tea. I'm some from the South. I've got to have my sweet tea."

The district's foodservice staff worked weeks to put together the event.

"It's still not as easy as we think it's going to be every year," said foodservice director Brad Sterk.

And when the Thanksgiving meal came out, so did all the classics—and the recruits were quite pleased to enjoy turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. The Thanksgiving meal was a chance to serve the cadets as they prepare for a future serving this country.

The recruits graduate next week—and will get to see their families in person at last.