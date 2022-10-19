Watch CBS News
Local News

Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Naty's Pizza on Chicago's Southwest Side accused of not paying drivers legally in lawsuit
Naty's Pizza on Chicago's Southwest Side accused of not paying drivers legally in lawsuit 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.

Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime.

"The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.

The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.

CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.