Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers

Naty's Pizza on Chicago's Southwest Side accused of not paying drivers legally in lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.

Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime.

"The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.

The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.

CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.