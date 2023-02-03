CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's National Wear Red Day for women's heart health.

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Get #red-y to rock the red! National #WearRedDay® is FRIDAY. Join us on Feb. 3 as we raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives. When we come together, we can be the beat. #WearRedAndGive pic.twitter.com/iWWPlFFVg4 — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) January 30, 2023

Cardiovascular disease causes one in three deaths' among women each year. Dr. Mercedes Carnethon said that's why the American Heart Association is helping to educate on prevention and intervention.

The organization's "Be the Beat" campaign is encouraging everyone to learn CPR.

Mercedes said early detection is key. Dizziness, nausea and feeling unwell are among the lesser known symptoms of cardiovascular disease that Carnethon said go unnoticed.