National Wear Red Day for women's heart health

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's National Wear Red Day for women's heart health. 

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. 

Cardiovascular disease causes one in three deaths' among women each year. Dr. Mercedes Carnethon said that's why the American Heart Association is helping to educate on prevention and intervention. 

The organization's "Be the Beat" campaign is encouraging everyone to learn CPR. 

Mercedes said early detection is key. Dizziness, nausea and feeling unwell are among the lesser known symptoms of cardiovascular disease that Carnethon said go unnoticed. 

