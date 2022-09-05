Watch CBS News
National Pullman Porter Museum hosting sixth Urban Renaissance Event Series

CHICAGO (CBS) – The National Pullman Porter Museum is celebrating Labor Day weekend with the sixth installment of "The Urban Renaissance Event Series."

The event pays tribute to the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance.

There will be recreations of music and art and celebrations of literature and film from the period.

The fun lasts from two this afternoon until nine tonight and culminates with a groundbreaking ceremony for the museum's new expansion project.

