National Night Out 2025 events bring communities, police together in Chicago and suburbs

Dozens of events will be held in Chicago and the suburbs Tuesday for National Night Out 2025.

National Night Out gives the community a chance the know their first responders, and officers can meet the neighborhoods they're sworn to protect and serve.

At Navy Pier, CPD officers from the 1st, 12th and 18th districts will gather from 6 p.m. to 9 p. with games, free food, and entertainment.

On the city's South Side, officers with the 22nd District will be at Beverly Park starting at 5 p.m. for food, games, raffles, and other activities. The community can also meet K-9 officers, explore fire and police vehicles and participate in a U.S. Marine Corps pull-up challenge.

In McKinley Park, CPD and other local law enforcement are joining the community at McKinley Park Field House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be games, food, networking, and fun for the community.

The City of Aurora is hosting 27 different events for National Night Out across all 10 of its Wards.

The City of West Chicago is hold its National Night Out event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Shell at Reed-Keppler Park with family-friendly activities, live music and interactive displays of police equipment.