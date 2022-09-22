Gas prices rise nationally for first time in 3 months

Gas prices increase nationally for first time in 3 months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After sinking every day for more than three months, the average price of a gallon of gas is on the rise yet again.

It's not as bad as you think. Prices went up by only a penny to $3.68 nationally.

But the falling prices helped keep America's consumer prices steady overall.

If they keep rising, it could make it harder for the general government to keep inflation in check.

Currently, in the Chicago metro area - drivers are paying an average of $4.17 a gallon.

That's still down 43 cents from a month ago - but it's not nearly as good as the $3.50 we paid a year ago.