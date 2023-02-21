NASCAR teaming up with CPS to promote STEM skills

NASCAR teams up with CPS to create STEM curriculum for 8th graders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASCAR will be racing through the streets of downtown Chicago this summer. Ahead of their first-ever street race in July, NASCAR on Tuesday announced a new partnership with the Chicago Public Schools.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was on hand for the announcement at the Field Museum.

NASCAR drivers, crews, and car designers use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills to win races.

Next month, more than 20,000 CPS students from STEM and STEAM schools will participate in a design challenge to fashion their own race helmets, followed by the first-ever STEAM Fest at the Field Museum in May. NASCAR is also working with CPS on a STEM curriculum for 8th grade students starting next year.

"By helping them gain new perspectives on STEM concepts, we can help students discover their interests and passions within the classroom, which can lead to improved academic performance all the way to and through college," said Mary Beck, CPS acting chief of teaching and learning.

"It can be a lot of fun, and lead you to fascinating careers," said Kelli Easterly, executive director of STEM at CPS.

"There's something for every kid out here in NASCAR," said Stenhouse.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be held on a street circuit through Grant Park on the weekend of July 1 and 2.