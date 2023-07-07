NASCAR grandstands come down and Chicago streets are repainted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The memories will live on.

But the last remnants of last weekend's NASCAR race in Chicago are coming down.

Crews were taking down the grandstands and repainting the street lanes.

The city has a three-year contract with NASCAR, so crews might have to set this up again.

Officials from the city and NASCAR will evaluate the race and decide the next step.

All roads should be back to normal by the end of next week.