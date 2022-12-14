Watch CBS News
NASA scientist will visit Alder Planetarium Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have burning questions about space and the mission to seek signs of ancient life on mars - write them down!

You can ask NASA scientists Wednesday night at the Adler Planetarium.

Experts will be at the planetarium from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the "Adler at Night" event.

It's free for Illinoisans.

Nasa scientists will be able to answer questions about the perseverance mars rover and its ingenuity helicopter.

You have to get tickets ahead of time online at adlerplanetarium.org.

