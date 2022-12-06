Narcan made available at all Chicago public libraries
CHICAGO (CBS) – City officials announced that Narcan, the lifesaving medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, is now available in every public library across Chicago.
It was previously just available at some locations. Last year, the city saw more than 1,400 opioid overdose deaths, that's the most in the city's history.
Officials hope that making Narcan more widely available can bring down that number and help save lives.
