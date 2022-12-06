Watch CBS News
Narcan made available at all Chicago public libraries

CHICAGO (CBS) – City officials announced that Narcan, the lifesaving medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, is now available in every public library across Chicago.

It was previously just available at some locations. Last year, the city saw more than 1,400 opioid overdose deaths, that's the most in the city's history.

Officials hope that making Narcan more widely available can bring down that number and help save lives.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 6:22 PM

