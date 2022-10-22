Watch CBS News
Naperville standoff, barricade goes on for hours before person is taken into custody

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was taken into custody Friday night after a barricade and standoff at a Best Western hotel in Naperville.

Police were called late Friday for a report of an armed person in a room at the Best Western Naperville Inn, 1617 Naperville-Wheaton Rd.

A standoff ensured and lasted hours before the person was taken into custody following some negotiations.

The incident remained under investigation Friday night.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:42 PM

