Naperville native Nicky Lopez found he was coming to White Sox a day before his wedding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Infielder and Naperville native Nicky Lopez was one of five players the White Sox received last week in the trade that sent Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves.

Lopez found out he was headed home Thursday – one day before he got married in California.

"I got married last week. Thursday, I got the call that I was getting traded, while we were at our rehearsal dinner – welcome dinner – and you know, then obviously Friday, I got married, so it was definitely a whirlwind and great timing, right? And I wasn't sure at first where, but then he said the Chicago White Sox, and I was just like – I mean, if I was to go somewhere, why not go home?" he said. "You know, I've always been thrown into a leadership role. I've always been a leader since high school when I was at Naperville Central, at Creighton, and then kind of, you know, going through the ranks in the Royals organization, so I'm excited to come over here and help any way I can."

Lopez, known for his stellar defense up the middle, can play anywhere in the infield – which gives the White Sox some flexibility.

"One thing I do hang my hat on is being versatile and playing, you know, gold glove defense – gold glove-caliber defense – whether it's at short, second third; played a little bit of the outfield as well, so to know that I can go and fill a spot wherever they need me is something I take a lot of pride in," Lopez said.

The White Sox are also close to bringing in veteran Cardinals shortstop and Antioch native Paul DeJong.