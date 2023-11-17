Watch CBS News
White Sox trade reliever Aaron Bummer to Atlanta

By Jori Parys

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New White Sox General Manager Chris Getz made his first trade of the offseason Friday - sending reliever Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves.

The Sox received five players in return - pitchers Mike Soroka and Jared Shuster; infielders Nicky Lopez - a Naperville native, and Braden Shewmake; and minor-league pitcher Riley Gowens.

But there is still a lot of work to be done for a rebuilding team.

"I think our team – we are further away than just a left-handed reliever from where we need to go. So at the end of the day, that was very much a driver In the decision, and very happy with the return that we're able to get from Atlanta," Getz said.

Bummer spent his entire seven-year career on the South Side up to this point.

He went 5-5 last season with a 6.79 ERA.

Getz called the trade a "foundational move."

