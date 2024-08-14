Massive fire guts house in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A giant fire gutted a home in Naperville Wednesday afternoon, leaving the roof collapsed and the frame charred.

At 12:36 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department was called to a house on fire in the 700 block of Wildflower Circle. Firefighters found heavy smoke, and the side and roof engulfed in flames.

The fire was also spreading to the neighboring house.

The fire department started with a general alarm response with 10 pieces of equipment and 24 firefighters—including an incident commander and a safety officer. But a box alarm was later called for another five pieces of equipment and 21 firefighters after the severity of the fire was observed.

Firefighters employed hose lines and aerial devices to put out the fire, which was deemed under control at 1:25 p.m. Fire companies remained at the scene for another hour afterward to ensure all hot spots were put out, the fire department said.

The roof of the house and some of the siding collapsed.

No one was hurt in the fire, and there was no information about the cause Wednesday afternoon.

The damage estimate from the fire is $300,000, the fire department said.