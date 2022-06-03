Naperville Police officer shoots and kills man who charged at him with a hatchet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who charged at the officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop near Bond Street and McDowell Road around 11 a.m., when a different driver pulled up next to the officer, and a man exited the vehicle with a hatchet in his hand.

The man charged at the officer, who fired their weapon.

Police body camera footage shows a man who charged at a Naperville police officer with a hatchet, while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on another driver on June 3, 2022. Naperville Police

The man with the hatchet, who was in his 20s, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who shot him, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

Police released an image from the officer's body camera, showing the man with the hatchet in his hand.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.