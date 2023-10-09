Chicago area high school football star Maverick Ohle also running his own weightlifting gym

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Being a student-athlete at any level is already a busy lifestyle, but one senior at Naperville Central High School is taking it to the next level.

Naperville Central's Maverick Ohle has been recruited in football and track and field, but has also competed and won national championships in Olympic lifting.

Ohle is using that knowledge to grow his own business, on top of everything else.

Ohle is a force on the football field.

"I play every play as hard as I can. I'm super intense. You can ask any of them, and a lot of them think I'm crazy," he said.

The defensive end recently committed to playing on the Division 1 level for the Ohio Bobcats in the Mid-American Conference, but he grew up in the gym.

"My number one love is lifting, and I can't lie about that," he said.

So much so, he took things to the next level, becoming the owner and a coach at his own gym – Powerhouse Barbell Club in Bolingbrook.

"I got too tall to snatch and jerk in the basement is really what happened. So, freshman year, me and my dad were playing around with the idea of it, and he ended up pulling the trigger," Ohle said.

"We have this youth organization called the Naperville Saints. He's like a corporate sponsor for our Naperville Saints, too, his gym. So he's quite the entrepreneur with that, too," said Naperville Central coach Mike Ulreich.

Of course, lifting weights and playing football go hand in hand, and Ohle credited his time in the weight room to his success on the field.

"Olympic lifting, you do these really fast rapid-coordination movements – the snatch and the clean and jerk – and they achieve triple extension, which is the simultaneous extension of the knee, the hip, and the ankle. That's what sprinting and jumping is, and that's what coming out of your stance is out here. So that's why I come out of my stance hard," he said.

Not only does Ohle know his stuff as a weightlifting coach, he uses that knowledge to help train his football teammates.

"It builds confidence and toughness, and just kind of a small-knit camaraderie with those guys. You can see how tight-knit that group is that has worked with him. We've seen results with those kids doing those lifts as well for us. So it's been great," Ulreich said.

If you ask his head coach, Ohle's work ethic is one you don't see every day. The high schooler's daily routine is equally unique.

"Some days, I'll wake up at 6-6:30, and I do my cold plunge, and then I go over to gym, and I train myself, and then I come to school. I get my work done. I've got the test tomorrow. I've got to get those done. And then I suit up, we watch film up there, come out to practice, and then if I've got some lessons later in the day, I'll go to the gym, do the lessons, and I'm trying to eat in between that. You should see my monthly Chipotle bill. It's crazy," Ohle said.

"When he sets his mind to something, he's going to get it done. He wanted to squat 600 pounds before the season, and he did it. His goal was to win the state championship in discus, and he did. He's just such a driven kid," Ulreich said.

Ohle doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. He said he plans on going out for track and field again this year, looking to defend his state title in discus.

Ohle said his dad pays the bills, but he manages and runs his gym. He's coaching about seven clients twice a week for 2 to 3 hours.