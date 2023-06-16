Niche names Naperville among the best U.S. cities to live in

CHICAGO (CBS) – A western suburb just made the list of top five best cities to live in America.

Niche.com chose Naperville as the fourth-best city. The website looked at resident reviews, affordability, area public schools, and walkability.

It chose Naperville because of its "dense, suburban feel" and because most residents own their homes.

Cambridge, Massachusetts was picked as the No. 1 city to live in the U.S.