Chicago to explore sponsorship and naming rights deals at O'Hare and Midway airports

Chicago is exploring the possibility of selling sponsorships and naming rights for various facilities at O'Hare International and Midway International airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced Wednesday it is issuing a "request for information" from various businesses to gauge their interest in sponsoring airport assets such as parking lots, electric vehicle charging stations, elevators, children's play areas, airport shuttle buses, and more.

The move comes amid an $8.5 billion plan to revamp O'Hare with a new $2.2 billion Global Terminal that would replace the existing Terminal 2 by 2033, along with two new concourses.

"As a global gateway and trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and internationally recognized brands, the CDA is committed to thinking commercially and leveraging every opportunity to strengthen airport revenue in ways that support our airline partners and the traveling public," Aviation Commissioner Michael McMurray said in a statement.

The city has asked any potential sponsors to submit letters describing their interest in the program, along with any recommendations for sponsorship or naming rights partnerships.

Any potential sponsorships or naming rights deals would still be a long way off, as the city said no contracts will be awarded at the end of this process, which is intended only to gauge interest and lay the groundwork for future deals. It's unclear how much money any deals might be able to bring in.