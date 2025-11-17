South Side elementary school gets eco-friendly playground

Students at an elementary school on the city's South Side now have a playground that gives them access to a green space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new playground at ﻿Myra Bradwell School in South Shore on Monday.

New green playgoeund at Myra Bradwell School in South Shore. CBS News Chicago

The playground is one of five new green playgrounds as part of the "Space to Grow" partnership with Chicago Public Schools and several other groups.

The goal for the new playground is for kids to connect with nature and learn and play in new ways.