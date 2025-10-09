Music Direct to give away boxes of used records at event at Chicago warehouse later this month

Audiophiles rejoice — later this month, Music Direct is giving away boxes of used records at its warehouse in Chicago's Bowmanville neighborhood.

Music Direct announced Thursday that it is closing its used record division to focus on new vinyl and hi-fi gear, and thus, their inventory of used records is going for free at a five-hour event.

The giveaway will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Music Direct Warehouse at 1811 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Music Direct said 33 1/3 LP records will be pre-sorted by genre — rock, country/folk, classical, soundtracks, comedy, pop vocals, and jazz among them. Those who come to the warehouse for the event can choose a mystery box.

The used record inventory will be in a giveaway box whether it's worth $1 or $20, Music Direct said.

Attendees may take two boxes per entry per person, with the option of getting back in line and waiting for two more. Customers may keep doing this as many times as they want, but Music Direct said it would like to ensure everyone who comes to the warehouse for the event goes home for the box — in particular non-dealers.

The giveaway does not include 7-inch 45 rpm singles or items listed on Discogs. Dance and hip-hop 12-inch singles and soul LPs are already extremely limited, Music Direct said.

Music Direct's recent pressing section will not be part of the giveaway, but will be available for sale.

Music Direct has been a leader in the audio industry for more than 25 years. The company got into the used record business after purchasing several large collections — and while most is already gone, thousands of used records still remain,

The warehouse space will be repurposed for special presentations and seminars, Music Direct said.

The warehouse is located across from the south wall of Rosehill Cemetery and alongside the Union Pacific North Metra tracks. The site is also just a few blocks west of the vibrant Andersonville strip of Clark Street.