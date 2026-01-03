Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in July shooting that left 2 dead in Ford Heights, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged in a shooting that killed two people in Ford Heights, Illinois, in July. 

According to Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart, Detrion Anderson, 31, was charged with murder in connection with a shooting on July 5. 

Around 3:15 a.m., sheriff's police responded to the  1400 block of Regent Lane for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.  

Officers found victims 30-year-old Michael Agee and 31-year-old Raqwan Dixon, who were later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

A third victim, a 31-year-old man, was treated for injuries. 

Officials said a warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest on November 26. He was arrested on January 1. 

Anderson was ordered detained at Cook County Jail on Jan. 2 following his initial court appearance at the Markham Courthouse.   

