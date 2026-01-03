Man charged with murder in July shooting that left 2 dead in Ford Heights, Illinois

A man was charged in a shooting that killed two people in Ford Heights, Illinois, in July.

According to Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart, Detrion Anderson, 31, was charged with murder in connection with a shooting on July 5.

Around 3:15 a.m., sheriff's police responded to the 1400 block of Regent Lane for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Officers found victims 30-year-old Michael Agee and 31-year-old Raqwan Dixon, who were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A third victim, a 31-year-old man, was treated for injuries.

Officials said a warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest on November 26. He was arrested on January 1.

Anderson was ordered detained at Cook County Jail on Jan. 2 following his initial court appearance at the Markham Courthouse.