2 Mundelein-area men charged in murder of man who disappeared last year

Two Mundelein-area men are facing charges connected to the murder of a man who disappeared last November.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said Ruslan Furman, 51, was reported missing and was last seen in the 26500 block of North Route 83 near unincorporated Mundelein.

Investigators found that around the time of his disappearance, Furman had been visiting acquaintances, Dmitry Bogatiryov, 52, of the 26600 block of Kenwood Court, and Damen Voranoff, 56, of the 26500 block of North Route 83.

According to the attorney's office, the investigation found blood matching Furman's on a wall, under recently replaced flooring, and on a reciprocating saw at Bogatiryov's home, along with a burn pile containing charred remnants of a couch that had been in the house.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows Bogatiryov and Voranoff buying muriatic acid and other suspicious items at a hardware store.

Detectives believe the two men beat Furman to death, then dismembered and disposed of his remains, which have not yet been recovered despite multiple searches of Diamond Lake, according to the complaint.

A Lake County Grand Jury returned the indictments on Wednesday. Both men are already in custody on unrelated charges, are due in First Appearance Court, and prosecutors plan to seek their continued detention pending trial.