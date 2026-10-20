Authorities identify 5 people killed in apparent murder-suicide in Mundelein, Illinois

The five people who were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend in north suburban Mundelein have been identified.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Mundelein police were called for a wellbeing check at a house in the 200 block of Wellington Avenue after a concerned family member reported they couldn't reach their relatives.

Inside, officers found three men and two women dead. All five appeared to have been shot at close range with a handgun. A preliminary investigation determined the five people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's office released the names of all five victims.

James Schmidt, 80, who lived at the home where all five victims were found, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rebecca Schmidt, 77, who also lived at the home, also died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Their grandson, Maclaine Schmidt, 22, who lived in Lake Bluff, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Their son, Bryan Schmidt, 51, who lived in Antioch, died of an intraoral gunshot wound to the head. The coroner's office said it appeared his death was a suicide.

Nicole Heiser, 37, who was in a long-term relationship with Bryan Schmidt, and also lived in Antioch, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

Mundelein police were investigating along with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. Police have not revealed a suspected motive for the shootings. Before Sunday night, Mundelein police had not received any calls for service at that home.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Mundelein police at 847-968-4600.