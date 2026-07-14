Family of woman killed in Mundelein police shooting urges village leaders to take action

The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a police officer in north suburban Mundelein in May is demanding accountability.

Loved ones of 37-year-old Mary Alice Love packed a village board meeting on Monday night, asking village leaders to take action.

On May 11, Love's family called police to a home in Mundelein, saying that she was having a mental health crisis.

Police body camera video shows the moment officers spotted Love in the backyard, with at least one knife sitting next to her.

As officers tried to get Love's mother out of the house, Love approached the patio door, holding two large knives in her right hand. That's when an officer opened fire.

Police said the officer who shot Love was in fear for his life, but her family said police didn't do enough to de-escalate the situation.

Love's family also took issue with the village's response to the shooting.

"Don't let me come here again and hear you tell me how to grieve until you have walked in my shoes. I watched one of your officers shoot my child while denying me the opportunity to hold my baby," Love's mother said.

The family said they say they will keep attending village board meetings until their demands are met.

They want more body camera video footage released, an independent investigation of the shooting, the officer who shot Love to be fired, and a public apology.