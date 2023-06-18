Watch CBS News
Mundelein man on parole for murder accused of trying to carjack man at gunpoint in Naperville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mundelein man is accused of trying to carjack a man at gunpoint in Naperville. 

Police say the victim's grandson was inside the car at the time. 

It happened Friday just after noon in the 1300 block of McDowell Road. 

Police say less than an hour later, 24-year-old Anton Cross was found hiding in the bushes nearby. Cross is also currently on parole for second degree murder. 

Cross appeared in bond court Friday. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berline and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced Saturday that his bond was set at $200,000. 

He is charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 10. 

