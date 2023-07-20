Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana State Police responds to multi-vehicle crash involving 6 cars, 3 semi-trucks on I-80 near Burr Street

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Indiana State Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the 6-mile marker near Burr Street.

State police said six cars and three semis were involved. All except the right lanes are blocked as a result. 

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.  

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.