Indiana State Police responds to multi-vehicle crash involving 6 cars, 3 semi-trucks on I-80 near Burr Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Indiana State Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the 6-mile marker near Burr Street.

State police said six cars and three semis were involved. All except the right lanes are blocked as a result.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.