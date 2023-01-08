Watch CBS News
Multiple people hospitalized after Loop crash

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash in Chicago's Loop left multiple people hospitalized Saturday evening. 

Just before 9 p.m. near Jackson and Michigan a 40-year-old woman in a Ford sedan was driving southbound on Michigan when she ran a red light and struck a BMW sedan, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

One of the cars ended up slamming in an electric box. 

The driver and two female passengers, 17 and 18, were all transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. 

A male passenger in the BMW was also transported to Northwestern in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and "several citations were issued," police said. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 11:57 PM

