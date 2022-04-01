Multiple crashes reported on on I-65 in Gary, Indiana due to icy roads

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple crashes have been reported on I-65 in Northwest Indiana.

Icy roads are causing dangerous driving conditions in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police reported multiple crashes near 15th Avenue near the overpass.

NB Cline Avenue blocked at US 20 with multiple crashes pic.twitter.com/PdKS8n3q9r — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 1, 2022

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported a large backup of commuters as crews work to clear the crashes in the southbound lanes. He said cars have been waiting for an "extended period."

Habermehl advices drivers to be cautious on elevated roadways that can become icy.

Parked vehicles backed up behind crash cleanup SB on I-65 just north of 80/94 pic.twitter.com/qq7qbJeO0f — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 1, 2022

No serious injuries have been reported.

Northbound lanes have reopened.