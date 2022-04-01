Watch CBS News

Multiple crashes reported on on I-65 in Gary, Indiana due to icy roads

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple crashes have been reported on I-65 in Northwest Indiana. 

Icy roads are causing dangerous driving conditions in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police reported multiple crashes near 15th Avenue near the overpass. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported a large backup of commuters as crews work to clear the crashes in the southbound lanes. He said cars have been waiting for an "extended period."

Habermehl advices drivers to be cautious on elevated roadways that can become icy. 

No serious injuries have been reported. 

Northbound lanes have reopened. 

First published on April 1, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

