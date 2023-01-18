CPD issue alert of multiple car thefts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents to be on alert following multiple car thefts in the Englewood neighborhood.

Each of the thefts happened during the month of January.

Police say in all incidents, the victims would park their cars and would return to discover them either damaged or missing.

Incident times and locations:

6500 block of South Yale, from January 4-5, 2023, between 10:30 p.m. – 5 a.m.

6500 block of South Yale, from January 4-5, 2023, between 8 p.m. – 10 a.m.

6400 block of South Yale on January 6, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.

300 block of West 64th Street, on January 9, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

300 block of West 63rd Street, on January 12, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Police were unable to provide any description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.