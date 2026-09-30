Multiple businesses hit by burglars on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

Burglars hit multiple businesses on Chicago's North and Northwest sides early Wednesday, including a corner shop in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said it as 3:28 a.m. when burglars broke into Spirits & Snacks, at 2425 W. Diversey Ave. just west of the six-way intersection with Western and Elston avenues.

A group of three or four burglars forced open a metal covering and broke the glass door, police said.

The burglars entered and took cash and merchandise, police said.

Empty cartons of Backwoods Cigars were seen strewn about the streets, along with a credit card system. The cash register was also missing.

The burglars fled south in a gray sport-utility vehicle, police said.

A little over a mile directly to the east in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police early Wednesday were also investigating a break-in at Four Shadows Tavern & Grill, at 2758 N. Ashland Ave. just south of Diversey Avenue. The sports bar is known as a destination for Bears, Blackhawks, and Iowa Hawkeyes fans.

The owner of the bar told CBS News Chicago the thieves took the register, but there were only a few dollars in it. The thieves also grabbed the screen the business uses for payment transactions.

Thieves also broke into Rich's Deli, at 857 N. Western Ave. in the West Town community. Police said the thieves broke the front gate and glass door, but it did not appear that anything was taken. The thieves fled in a gray SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot, police said.

There was no immediate indication as to whether any of the burglaries were related or committed by the same crew.