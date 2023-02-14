Gunman in Michigan State shooting had note in his pocket that "indicated a threat" to 2 N.J. schools

All Ewing Township schools closed due to unspecified threat All Ewing Township schools closed due to unspecified threat 00:27

Several New Jersey schools were closed on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" after Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae was found with a note in his pocket that "indicated a threat" to two schools in Ewing Township, officials said.

All five public schools in the district were closed on Tuesday and are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Ewing Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Gentile said in a statement, after local police deemed there was no threat to the facilities.

Police said McRae, 43, was found dead after the shooting at Michigan State from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the police investigation into McRae and his actions at Michigan State, which left three people dead and five injured on Monday, information was found indicating that he had "local ties to Ewing Township."

The note police found mentioned Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School, according to Gentile.

"As the investigation continued, and out of an abundance of caution, the Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day," Gentile said.

It's not clear what the possible threat to the schools was.

Officers from Ewing and nearby towns were stationed at the closed public schools, as well as other schools in the township, Gentile added, but after further investigation "it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools." Officers will remain at the schools throughout the day Tuesday.

The investigation found that McRae "has not resided in the Ewing area in several years," though no further specifics were available.