Mr. and Miss Black Aurora crowned in first ever pageant

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cheers and tears in Aurora as the first-ever mister and miss black aurora are crowned.

Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft were part of the inaugural pageant Sunday night. 

Peter is a senior, and is president of the local National Society of Black Engineers junior chapter. He performed an original poem for his talent.

Charitee is a junior, who is a member of the National Honor Society. Her talent was performing on her saxophone.

Eight high school students competed in three categories, fashion, talent and public speaking.

