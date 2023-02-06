Mr. and Miss Black Aurora crowned in first ever pageant
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cheers and tears in Aurora as the first-ever mister and miss black aurora are crowned.
Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft were part of the inaugural pageant Sunday night.
Peter is a senior, and is president of the local National Society of Black Engineers junior chapter. He performed an original poem for his talent.
Charitee is a junior, who is a member of the National Honor Society. Her talent was performing on her saxophone.
Eight high school students competed in three categories, fashion, talent and public speaking.
