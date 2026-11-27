This Small Business Saturday, a brand new small business in Evanston, Illinois, is bringing back something from the past.

It's part of a movement to revive the videotapes and discs so many people loved.

Many of you remember that sound.

Movies the Store in Evanston is bringing back Video Home System tapes, or VHS.

It's filmmaker Stirling McLaughlin's latest premiere.

"Movies the Store is a combination of physical media store, bookstore, and gift shop — all celebrating humanity's greatest achievement, which is movies," McLaughlin said.

Physical media also includes DVDs and Blu-rays. McLaughlin says there's growing interest in them.

"I think there's just something about having something tangible in your hands. Now I don't want to, like, stream shame anybody — I do think there is something about having something physical in your hands. It's also something that can't be taken from you."

McLaughlin himself started collecting physical media when he had trouble seeing a movie online.

"This idea that your films could just disappear. That made me go like, okay, well, what else is going on? What else am I missing? And what else am I being denied because I don't have it physically?"

The store has much more than physical media. As McLaughlin mentioned, it has books, movie art, and gifts too.

"I wanted to create a space that really celebrated movies, and I say movies very intentionally, not films, because I wanted it to be inclusive. It doesn't matter what your tastes are, it doesn't matter if you're, you know, a fan of Cassavetes or if you are a fan of 'Ernest Goes to Camp.'"

But no matter what customers are looking for, McLaughlin hopes they'll find a connection.

"I want them to come in and go, ' Oh my god, remember that.' I want him to have that joy of, like, rediscovering something that was important to them."

Even with the new business, McLaughlin still plans to continue his work in film.