Mourners Pay Respects To Marine Killed In Nepal Crash

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Mourners lined the streets for a moving procession to honor Corporal Sara Medina, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal.

A private visitation was being held for the family-only as a community shares their pain.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Corporal Sara Medina received a hero's welcome in Plainfield.

"People care," said Donna Morsovillo of Operation Welcome You Home. "A lot of times when we even do our "Welcome Homes," we've heard so many times, 'I didn't think anybody cared.'"

Medina died in a helicopter crash in Nepal during a relief mission. The former East Aurora High School student was working as a combat photographer. Medina was documenting the humanitarian work done by Marines following the earthquakes in Nepal.

"It takes a lot out of a parent to have them be away for so long and to lose them is even worse," said Lisa Rooney, who has a son in the Marine Corps.

Hundreds of well-wishers from Operation Welcome You Home and the people of Plainfield lined the street, waving American flags. Local businesses paid their respects too.

"We honor her, for all get work. It was very sad what happened," said Michael Raddatz of Plainfield Automotive. "Our dad was a veteran and so we have great appreciation, honor, for these people, what they did. What they have done."

Visitation takes place Wednesday at Overman-Jones Funeral Home from noon until 7. Services take place at 7, at St. Mary's Immaculate Church. Cpl. Medina will be buried in Mexico.