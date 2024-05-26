Watch CBS News
5-year-old girl killed, man hurt in shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl was killed following a shooting on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just after 3:30 a.m., a group of people were standing outside in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue when shots were fired.

The girl was inside a parked car when she was hit by gunfire, according to police. She was struck in the upper abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man, who was standing outside, was shot twice in his left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries have been reported, and no arrests were made.

Area Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.



May 26, 2024

