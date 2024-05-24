2 killed, 10 hurt in Chicago shootings during Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed, and nine others were hurt in shootings during the Memorial Day weekend across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 51.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue around 6:40 p.m., a 41-year-old man was approached by someone who pulled out a firearm and shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of West Pershing Road.

Chicago police say around 8:12 p.m., two women approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was taken to U of C by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Three other men were shot while outside in the 300 block of West 59th Place just after 10:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old was shot twice in the left leg and self-transported to Providence Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to U of C in good condition. Another 29-year-old was grazed in the right shoulder and self-transported to U of C, also in good condition.

Two men, both in their 20s, were killed after both were shot in the head in an alley just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Troy Street.

A witness told police they saw a black sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Saturday

At 12:18 a.m. in the 900 block of West Marquette, a man, 51, was exiting his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left elbow and was taken to St Bernard's Hospital, where he refused medical attention.

At 12:35 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Prairie, a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male offender fired shots at the victim and fled the scene. The victim was grazed on the left side of the neck and was taken to U of in good condition. The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown.

At 2:43 a.m. in the 900 block of East 80th Street, a man, 32, was inside a residence with an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at him. The victim was grazed in the rear and was taken to U of C in good condition.

At 12:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street, a 44-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 3:39 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 68th Street, a 25-yera-old man was in a parking lot when he was shot by an unkown person. The victim was struck in the groin and left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious conidtion.

