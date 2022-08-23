Watch CBS News
Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.

On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.

It will house thousands of computer servers  that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

