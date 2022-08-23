Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.

On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.

It will house thousands of computer servers that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.

