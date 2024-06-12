Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being thrown from bike in Joliet crash, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with a car in Joliet Tuesday afternoon, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane for the crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and Volkswagen Atlas.

Preliminary reports say the driver of the Atlas, a 39-year-old woman from Romeoville, was heading eastbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane in the left turn lane. She initiated a left turn towards northbound Voyager Lane and collided with the Suzuki, driven by a 19-year-old man from Joliet, who was heading westbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike following the collision, police said.

It is believed that the intersection's stoplight was turning red from yellow at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed for several hours for reconstruction of the crash scene.

No citations were issued as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional video footage or information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.