Motorcyclist killed in Fox Lake, Illinois, crash over weekend identified

A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a building over the weekend has been identified, the Lake County Coroner's Office announced on Wednesday.

Fox Lake police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at East Grand Avenue and Keystone Avenue before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The office says that first responders found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash involving a building. The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as 34-year-old Kyle Varno of Union Grove, Wisconsin.

The office says that preliminary investigation indicates that his death was consistent with blunt force head injuries due to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information, including what led to the crash, was not available

Investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Fox Lake Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.