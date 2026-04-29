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Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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A Rockford, Illinois, man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer truck on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police were called to I-90 eastbound at Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates for a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Mufeed B. Alboyasen, 28, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported by state police.

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