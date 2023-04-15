Motorcyclist found critically hurt in street on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being discovered near a motorcycle on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.
Chicago police say around 1:36 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found on the street, in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, with a motorcycle near him.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear if he was struck by a vehicle or fell, police said.
The Major Accidents unit is investigating.
