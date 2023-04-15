Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist found critically hurt in street on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being discovered near a motorcycle on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around 1:36 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found on the street, in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, with a motorcycle near him.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if he was struck by a vehicle or fell, police said.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:22 AM

