Motorcycle hits Pace bus in Scottsdale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a Pace bus in the Scottsdale neighborhood Thursday.

Police said the motorcyclist was riding westbound in the 4200 block of West 87th Street around 7:15 a.m. when it hit a bus turning northbound on Kildare Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman riding the bus suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating.