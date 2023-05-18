Motorcycle hits Pace bus in Scottsdale neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a Pace bus in the Scottsdale neighborhood Thursday.
Police said the motorcyclist was riding westbound in the 4200 block of West 87th Street around 7:15 a.m. when it hit a bus turning northbound on Kildare Avenue.
The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
A woman riding the bus suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.