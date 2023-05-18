Watch CBS News
Motorcycle hits Pace bus in Scottsdale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a Pace bus in the Scottsdale neighborhood Thursday. 

Police said the motorcyclist was riding westbound in the 4200 block of West 87th Street around 7:15 a.m. when it hit a bus turning northbound on Kildare Avenue. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition. 

A woman riding the bus suffered minor injuries. 

Police are investigating. 

May 18, 2023

