First Alert Weather: Mother's Day showers, cooler temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not the ideal weather for Mother's Day as we'll have showers and cooler temps.
If mom wants to postpone celebrations, she can pick any day during the upcoming week as sunshine returns for most of it. Temps will stay within a few degrees of 70 each day, with lows around 50 degrees.
Today:
Showers likely. High near 60.
Tonight:
Showers ending. Low 47.
Tomorrow:
Morning clouds, then sunny. High near 70. Cooler lakeside.
