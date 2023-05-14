Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mother's Day showers, cooler temps

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not the ideal weather for Mother's Day as we'll have showers and cooler temps.

Mother's Day 2023 forecast
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

If mom wants to postpone celebrations, she can pick any day during the upcoming week as sunshine returns for most of it. Temps will stay within a few degrees of 70 each day, with lows around 50 degrees.  

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Showers likely. High near 60.

Tonight:

Showers ending. Low 47.

Tomorrow:

Morning clouds, then sunny. High near 70. Cooler lakeside.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 5:28 AM

