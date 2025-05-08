Women treated to Mother's Day makeovers from Dress for Success

Two women from the Chicago area are being treated to Mother's Day makeovers on CBS News Chicago this morning!

The women, who were selected by Dress for Success, will have their hair done by Larry's Barber College and Restore 3:16, makeup from The Kiki J. Experience, and clothing from Meredith Jaye. They're also being treated to brunch by The Protein Bar.

Dress for Success helps unemployed and underemployed women access programs, developmental tools and professional clothing to find and progress in their jobs and lives.

Larry, the founder of the barber college, joined the Mother's Day makeover and explained how he made history in Illinois. He was the first and only accredited barber school to be in the Cook County Jail.

"I wanted to give an opportunity for young men and women in there to kind of do something different with their lives," Larry said.

He ensures that formerly incarcerated people find jobs when they are released.